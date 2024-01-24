IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an 'uphill battle' path to the White House

Donald Trump is coming off a victory last night, becoming the only Republican to win both Iowa and New Hampshire. Finishing 11 points behind, Nikki Haley is saying she will not end her campaign despite losing key groups of Republicans on her challenge to garner the nomination. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Garrett Haake and Kristen Welker to discuss the results from last night’s New Hampshire Primary as the country inches closer to cementing a rematch of the 2020 election. “Nikki Haley is facing a really uphill battle when it comes to the actual math and now the momentum because Donald Trump has two big wins under his belt, and he's got a lot of momentum heading into South Carolina where he's locked up the endorsement of the delegation there as well as a number of top officials and the Governor as well,” Kristen told Andrea.Jan. 24, 2024

    Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

