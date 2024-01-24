Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

Donald Trump is coming off a victory last night, becoming the only Republican to win both Iowa and New Hampshire. Finishing 11 points behind, Nikki Haley is saying she will not end her campaign despite losing key groups of Republicans on her challenge to garner the nomination. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Garrett Haake and Kristen Welker to discuss the results from last night’s New Hampshire Primary as the country inches closer to cementing a rematch of the 2020 election. “Nikki Haley is facing a really uphill battle when it comes to the actual math and now the momentum because Donald Trump has two big wins under his belt, and he's got a lot of momentum heading into South Carolina where he's locked up the endorsement of the delegation there as well as a number of top officials and the Governor as well,” Kristen told Andrea.Jan. 24, 2024