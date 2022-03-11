John Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack
Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss concerns that President Putin could be preparing a false narrative to justify use of chemical weapons against Ukrainians. “With his claims that there are biological chemical labs in Ukraine and the United States is involved, I think it is highly concerning that this provides a basis for Mr. Putin to use those weapons, and to claim that they were used locally by the Ukrainians,” says Brennan. March 11, 2022
