Jane Lytvynenko: Russian government ‘laid the groundwork’ for free press shutdown ‘for years’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

02:58

Disinformation Reporter Jane Lytvynenko, a senior research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Russian disinformation campaigns shielding their public from the truth about the war in Ukraine. “The propaganda situation in Russia is incredibly difficult. Over the weekend, the vast majority of free press there, what was remaining of it, has been shut down in Russia,” says Lyvyneko. “Putin and his government have laid the groundwork for that for years.”March 7, 2022

