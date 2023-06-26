Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former advisor Igor Novikov and former Deputy Commander of U.S.-European Command Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief armed rebellion may impact the progression of the war in Ukraine, and what fissures it may have exposed in Russia. Commenting on the future of the Wagner group Novikov says, “The most dangerous part at the moment, I don't think that force will be disbanded. They’re rumors they will be stationed in Belarus and that the bases are being filled. Now, after Prigozhin’s antics, he becomes a wildcard that can be used by Kremlin to do its bidding, and to give Kremlin plausible deniability in any scandalous moves, such as an attack on Kyiv again, or even an attack on a NATO member.”June 26, 2023

