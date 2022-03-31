ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’
05:37
Share this -
copied
International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to share his organization’s plans for safely evacuating those still inside Mariupol who are “struggling to survive,” sheltering from Russian violence with little access to vital resources. “The plan is for a humanitarian corridor, a safe passageway, to be opened tomorrow. Our teams would be at the front of that corridor, the front of that convoy, and at the rear, clearly marking it as humanitarian movement,” says Straziuso. “The situation only gets worse every day. That's why it's so important that this convoy happens.”March 31, 2022
Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants
04:23
Now Playing
ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’
05:37
UP NEXT
Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’
11:10
CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid
01:22
Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West
04:09
Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’