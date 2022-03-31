IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’

    11:10

  • CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

    01:22

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

  • Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40

  • José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

  • Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

    09:23

  • Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

    05:55

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    05:46

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

    04:51

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

    03:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

05:37

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to share his organization’s plans for safely evacuating those still inside Mariupol who are “struggling to survive,” sheltering from Russian violence with little access to vital resources. “The plan is for a humanitarian corridor, a safe passageway, to be opened tomorrow. Our teams would be at the front of that corridor, the front of that convoy, and at the rear, clearly marking it as humanitarian movement,” says Straziuso. “The situation only gets worse every day. That's why it's so important that this convoy happens.”March 31, 2022

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’

    11:10

  • CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

    01:22

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All