Goodwin: ‘I wish young people could look back’ & ‘take some hope from’ 1960s protests
April 24, 202407:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Goodwin: ‘I wish young people could look back’ & ‘take some hope from’ 1960s protests

07:08

Presidential historian and former LBJ White House fellow Doris Kearns Goodwin is out with a new book titled An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s, which details her relationship with her late husband as they worked in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations at the height of protests for civil rights and against the Vietnam War. Goodwin joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book and the similarities of the pro-Palestinian protests happening on college campuses now to the anti-war protests of the late 1960s.April 24, 2024

