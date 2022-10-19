Gene Sperling: Biden total oil reserve tap ‘5, 6 times larger’ than releases under Obama, Clinton

Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor to President Biden, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain Biden’s push to bring down gas prices by releasing another 15-million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December. “Let's remember that this 15-million that has been announced now for December is the completion of 180 million released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” says Sperling. “I was involved in two previous releases under President Obama and President Clinton that were 30 to 33-million. This is five, six times larger. It’s historic and we know it's made a difference.” Oct. 19, 2022