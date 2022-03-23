IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:00

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

    08:14

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

    06:51

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

    05:45

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

    05:18

  • Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

    07:49

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

    03:27

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

    03:33

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

    05:16

  • Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

    05:09

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15

  • ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02

  • Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

07:06

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s announcement that the alliance will double the number of battle groups on its eastern flank. “It’s very important, because this really reflects NATO's big response to the new dynamic, which is a much more threatening Russia,” says Petraeus. “And moving essentially the front of NATO, the main focus of NATO, all the way out to the Baltic States into the eastern European limits of NATO's borders.”March 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:00

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

    08:14

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

    06:51

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

    05:45

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All