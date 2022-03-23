Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

Former CIA Director General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s announcement that the alliance will double the number of battle groups on its eastern flank. “It’s very important, because this really reflects NATO's big response to the new dynamic, which is a much more threatening Russia,” says Petraeus. “And moving essentially the front of NATO, the main focus of NATO, all the way out to the Baltic States into the eastern European limits of NATO's borders.”March 23, 2022