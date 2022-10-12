Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    date 2022-10-12

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

  • Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

    06:56

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

    07:34

  • Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.' 

    07:54

  • Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'  

    06:19

  • Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

    08:58

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • Bill Karins: Climate change causing ‘more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes’

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 13

    00:23

  • Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial

    02:22

  • Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

    04:07

  • 'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

    10:14

  • SpaceX launches mission with American and Russian crew

    04:15

  • Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

    06:55

  • John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security

    07:16

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’

    03:33

  • All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

    05:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

05:29

Former Virginia Governor and DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe tells Andrea Mitchell the Democratic Party should not be denying money to close races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where party money “absolutely” can make a difference. “They should be flooded with resources,” says McAuliffe, emphasizing that “this is the most consequential election.” Oct. 12, 2022

