Fauci: Would ‘be very surprised’ if Moderna booster is not as effective Pfizer’s against Omicron

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Andrea Mitchelll to share his analysis of preliminary data showing efficacy of Pfizer’s booster shot against the omicron variant. “Virtually everything we said about effectiveness of the Pfizer can be applied to Moderna. They’re really quite comparable,” says Fauci, citing that both vaccines use mRNA technology. “I would really be very surprised if we did not see the same sort of an effect with Moderna as is now being reported with Pfizer.” Dec. 8, 2021