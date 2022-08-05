Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Colleges, schools, congregate living facilities’ must prepare for monkeypox 

Critical care pulmonologist Dr. Vin Gupta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the federal government’s lethargic response to the monkeypox outbreak and how officials will need to concurrently tackle both the monkeypox and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Just because “monkeypox primarily has been characterized in communities such as men who have sex with men, doesn't mean that it is only going to be limited to that community specifically,” says Dr. Gupta. He adds that high-density institutions like “colleges, schools, congregate living facilities,” must prepare for increasing case counts of both viruses.Aug. 5, 2022