Dr. Michael Osterholm: 'Imperative' that healthcare workers are vaccinated

Dr. Michael Osterholm: 'Imperative' that healthcare workers are vaccinated05:48
Andrea Mitchell is joined by Dr. Michael Osterholm to discuss the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, and other groups calling for mandatory vaccinations for all healthcare personnel. Dr. Osterholm also explains that more information about booster shots and breakthrough infections will continue to be released from emerging studies saying, “Science is all about correction. We correct ourselves all the time as we learn new things, as we are able to bring new information to the table. ”