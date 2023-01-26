IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

    02:14

  • Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

    08:55

  • David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media

    03:53

  • Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'

    03:27

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents

    10:27

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

    03:08

  • Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

    02:34

  • Tom Winter: Russian oligarch Deripaska was ‘no stranger to the FBI,’ or ‘certainly to McGonigal’

    06:59

  • Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks

    04:50

  • Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range

    04:26

  • Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff

    00:47

  • Cecile Richards: 17 states have banned abortion, but it’s clear the Republican Party isn’t satisfied

    11:06

  • Peter Baker: Biden administration ‘paying the price’ for classified documents messaging strategy

    08:50

  • Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’

    08:21

  • Wendy Sherman doesn't rule out U.S. giving Ukraine weapons to target Russian military in Crimea

    07:31

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

02:51

Chairman and Co-Founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator Dmitri Alperovitch joins Andrea Mitchell to break down his organization’s report showing that “while Russia prosecuted this military campaign very competently, their trade and economics people have been much much better at making the country much more resilient to the sanctions and export controls that the West has instituted against Russia.” Jan. 26, 2023

  • Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

    10:34

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

    01:48

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

    04:41

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

    02:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All