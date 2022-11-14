David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena05:01
- Now Playing
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
- UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China07:56
Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'07:00
Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’04:05
Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’08:08
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker02:30
Vaughn Hillyard: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem casting doubt on Arizona election process04:41
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’07:36
Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi07:47
Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’08:45
Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’06:58
Sen. Michael Bennet: ‘What we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year’05:51
Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’04:13
Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race05:12
Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms05:09
Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history05:50
David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’03:13
Robert Gibbs: NBC News poll shows growing 'energy' Democrats need to 'defy political gravity'06:49
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena05:01
- Now Playing
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
- UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China07:56
Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'07:00
Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’04:05
Play All