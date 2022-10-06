IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

11:39

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, and NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor and Vaughn Hillyard join Andrea Mitchell to talk about Herschel Walker’s Senate candidacy, which has retained backing from Republican leaders despite the growing allegations against Walker. Hillyard reports, “Ted Cruz made it very clear,” that “the ambition is to get Republicans in the U.S. Senate,” which includes “sticking by the candidacy of Herschel Walker.” Jolly explains that Walker’s candidacy never hinged on his credentials; he was rather “recruited to run for a US Senate seat in Georgia because of his name and his fundraising prowess. And because Mitch McConnell could manipulate him to be one vote for Mitch McConnell when he gets to the Senate.”Oct. 6, 2022

