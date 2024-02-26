IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election
Feb. 26, 202403:51
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

03:51

CrowdStrike has released its annual global threats report, highlighting the growing threat to elections posed by AI and the rise of cyber attacks being carried out by Russia and China. CrowdStrike President Shawn Henry joins Andrea Mitchell to explain how the U.S. can combat misinformation in this election cycle. “First of all, it starts with the American populace, just being aware of this risk, that they've got to validate the sources of their information. Where are they coming from?” Henry tells Andrea. “There's a lot that companies can do to protect identities. There's a lot of phishing attacks that we see that allow actors to gain access to networks, and by ensuring that these identities are validated before they gain access to the environment, is another way to help better secure the infrastructure.”Feb. 26, 2024

