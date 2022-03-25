IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

  • Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

  • Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

  • Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

  • Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression ‘within a few months’

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

  • As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

  • Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'

  • Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’

  • Leon Panetta: I don’t think President Xi will do anything that ‘indicates a strong support for Putin’

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

President Biden said he believes Russian President Putin is "a war criminal" during a briefing on humanitarian efforts to aid Ukraine. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports from Poland.March 25, 2022

Play All