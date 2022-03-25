Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland02:53
President Biden said he believes Russian President Putin is "a war criminal" during a briefing on humanitarian efforts to aid Ukraine. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports from Poland.March 25, 2022
