Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

Ashley Parker, Richard Stengel, and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s ‘clearly not planned’ decision to publicly call Vladimir Putin a war criminal. “This is an example of him getting a little bit ahead of the administration, in terms of the official designation of calling someone a war criminal. There's a process. The State Department is is looking into it, and his administration has not gone that far,” says Parker. “But of course, especially with the emotions of that day, with Zelenskyy addressing Congress, that was sort of where that comment came from.” March 17, 2022