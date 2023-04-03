Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

Former Arkansas Governor and candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination Asa Hutchinson joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the indictment of former President Donald Trump and explain his take on why Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024. “It's a sad day to see this motorcade is going to an arraignment in New York City and as an American, as somebody who's a competitor that's in the presidential race, this is not a good thing for America,” Hutchinson says. Regarding the primary campaign ahead, Hutchinson adds, “Donald Trump is going to be the defining issue in the 2024 GOP primary. And so, if you're running against him or running for that office, you got to take a clear position,” Hutchinson says. “There's not an angst against Donald Trump. It's just simply, if you look, the worst thing for America in terms of the body politic would be a campaign between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.” April 3, 2023