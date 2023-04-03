IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30
  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

    07:00

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’

    04:46

  • Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

    06:50

  • Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

    01:32

  • Secy. of State Blinken condemns Kremlin’s detainment of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

    10:55

  • What’s so dangerous about TikTok? NBC's Jacob Ward talks to the experts.

    03:47

  • Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action

    05:06

  • Sen. Warner: Biden admin ‘gets an absolute failing grade’ for transparency on classified documents

    10:43

  • Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

    06:44

  • Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'

    04:26

  • Mississippi meteorologist who prayed on air during tornado: ‘Sometimes you need a higher power'

    05:05

  • FBI Memphis field office investigating deadly school shooting in Nashville

    02:23

  • At least four dead, including gunman, after school shooting in Nashville

    00:31

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

07:19

Former Arkansas Governor and candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination Asa Hutchinson joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the indictment of former President Donald Trump and explain his take on why Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024. “It's a sad day to see this motorcade is going to an arraignment in New York City and as an American, as somebody who's a competitor that's in the presidential race, this is not a good thing for America,” Hutchinson says. Regarding the primary campaign ahead, Hutchinson adds, “Donald Trump is going to be the defining issue in the 2024 GOP primary. And so, if you're running against him or running for that office, you got to take a clear position,” Hutchinson says. “There's not an angst against Donald Trump. It's just simply, if you look, the worst thing for America in terms of the body politic would be a campaign between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.” April 3, 2023

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30
  • Now Playing

    Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All