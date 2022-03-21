As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear
03:27
Share this -
copied
Chris Jansing joins Andrea Mitchell to give an update on the opening statements of the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court. March 21, 2022
Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow
07:53
NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia
01:41
Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War
08:58
Now Playing
As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear
03:27
UP NEXT
Weisberg explains Putin's influential mix of 'outrageous lies’ with 'thoughtful insights, truths'
03:33
Amb. Taylor: ‘I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainians will win’ and that will ‘set the stage’ for ‘accountability’