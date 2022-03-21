IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

As Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearings begin, GOP lines of attack become clear

03:27

Chris Jansing joins Andrea Mitchell to give an update on the opening statements of the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court. March 21, 2022

