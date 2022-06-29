IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Anita Hill: 'There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest' for Justice Clarence Thomas

12:27

Anita Hill, lawyer and professor at Brandeis University, joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and to discuss Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni’s controversial political activism. “There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest,” says Hill. “There need to be in place some systems for requiring a recusal when there is an obvious conflict or a semblance of conflict.”June 29, 2022

