Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

09:01

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Russian military’s “horrifying” perpetration of violence against civilians in Ukraine. “I used to say that Putin is a bully and he only understands strength, but now I say he's a war criminal and he needs to be held to account,” says Yovanovitch. "I think for the average person, such as myself, it is pretty clear that the indiscriminate killing that is going on in Ukraine right now, targeting everybody, is a war crime.”March 14, 2022

