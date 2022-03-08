Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy ‘would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians’
Admiral James Stavridis, General Barry McCaffrey, and Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Zelenskyy’s decision to return to his office in Kyiv despite being a target for the Russian military. “I'm not sure continuing to sit in a known location like his office is a good idea. It certainly has symbolic value, but he has become what we call in the military trade a center of gravity,” says Admiral Stavridis. “That is something around which all else revolves in combat. So, to lose him would be a blow to the heart of the Ukrainians.”March 8, 2022
Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy 'would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians'
