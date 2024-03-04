IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on Colorado ballot
01:23
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court decision on Trump's Colorado ballot case could come Monday

    08:46

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

    11:33

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • 'Ice her': The likely scheme behind Trump's proposed start date for his classified documents trial

    03:31

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Justice Thomas has ‘direct conflict of interest’ in Trump immunity case

    05:22

  • Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision

    11:42

  • 'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

    09:59

  • SCOTUS blasted as partisan: Justices delay any Trump reckoning for Jan. 6 coup plot

    10:20

  • Top Dem slams ‘Trumpified’ SCOTUS, warns Dems Jack Smith can’t 'save you' (Carville x Melber)

    04:09

  • Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case

    07:30

  • State attorney rips SCOTUS for throwing 'sand in the gears of justice'

    09:31

  • Andrew Weissmann: The Supreme Court has given Trump the win

    03:42

  • Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one

    10:33

  • 'Casually sold American democracy down the river': SCOTUS agrees to hear Trump immunity claim, further delaying trial

    08:03

  • Laurence Tribe: The Supreme Court is suppressing evidence

    08:00

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

Ana Cabrera Reports

Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

01:23

The Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado ballot and all state ballots for the 2024 election in a 9-0 decision.March 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court rules Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court decision on Trump's Colorado ballot case could come Monday

    08:46

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • Examining Trump's legal battles: Can they be resolved by November?

    07:38

  • The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All