IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury
April 10, 202401:29
  • Now Playing

    Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

    09:52

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54

  • Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?

    04:12

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • 'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig

    08:02

  • 'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date

    05:50

  • Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign

    01:27

  • Trump New York civil fraud bond lowered to $175 million

    02:35

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454M bond

    05:55

  • Litman: Any scenario in Trump NY cases will 'enact existential harm on him'

    09:40

  • ‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy

    08:00

  • Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

    12:07

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

Ana Cabrera Reports

Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury

01:29

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in prison for perjury in the New York civil fraud case against former President Trump and his organization.April 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison for perjury

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Bombshell bribe? Trump's billionaire ally finances his jaw-dropping $175 million bond

    09:52

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All