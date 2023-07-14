IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ana Cabrera Reports

Actors join writers in Hollywood strike: ‘now we’re at 100% blackout’

05:17

160,000 actors have now joined writers in their strike on Hollywood after negotiations with the major studios fell apart. NBC News Correspondent Dana Griffin and NBC News Entertainment Contributor Chris Witherspoon join Lindsey Reiser to break down what the actors are demanding, the studio response, and what is means for the television and film industry just a week before some of the biggest summer movie premieres.July 14, 2023

