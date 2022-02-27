World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine
The United States and its allies announced Saturday an agreement to take aim at Russia through SWIFT, a service that facilitates global transactions among thousands of financial institutions. Heather Hurlburt, the Director of New Models of Policy Change at New America joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Feb. 27, 2022
