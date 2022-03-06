Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power
Foreign policy expert Tom Nichols warns that Russian president Vladimir Putin will try to provoke a NATO attack. “[It’s] the one thing that would allow him to turn to his own people… to say, ‘I told you so. This is a defensive war,’” argues Nichols, a contributing writer to The Atlantic. March 6, 2022
