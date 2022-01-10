White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy
07:14
Share this -
copied
White House COVID advisors say we need to prepare for shifting toward an endemic. At the same time, teachers and school districts are in a fight over COVID safety protocols as omicron cases surge. Dr. Celine Gounder and Dr. Uche Blackstock joined American Voices to help us break this all down. Jan. 10, 2022
Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’
02:46
Now Playing
White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy
07:14
UP NEXT
President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta
06:07
January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting
07:26
Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News
04:54
'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation