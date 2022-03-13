IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, says he’s returning to Tampa Bay 

  • Now Playing

    U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine

    04:08

  • U.S. weighs options following Russian oil ban

    03:02

  • Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia

    04:55

  • Russia escalates airstrikes across Ukraine

    02:28

  • Jason Rezaian urges ramped efforts for Brittney Griner

    03:43

  • The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis

    03:46

  • U.S. lawmakers ponder how best to help Ukraine

    02:35

  • 'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

    03:24

  • Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41

  • U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08

  • The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

    01:28

  • National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    05:24

  • Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

    05:23

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

    04:53

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

    05:05

American Voices

U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens

05:40

The Kremlin has falsely accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons, prompting world leaders to believe Russia is considering using them itself. Meanwhile, Russia has escalated its attacks against the Ukrainian people, pushing the war westward toward Poland’s border. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, some of which have been welcomed into the homes of people in neighboring countries. President and CEO of Human Rights First joined American Voices to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis. March 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

    03:53

  • Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine

    04:08

  • U.S. weighs options following Russian oil ban

    03:02

  • Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia

    04:55

  • Russia escalates airstrikes across Ukraine

    02:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All