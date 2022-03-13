U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens

The Kremlin has falsely accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons, prompting world leaders to believe Russia is considering using them itself. Meanwhile, Russia has escalated its attacks against the Ukrainian people, pushing the war westward toward Poland’s border. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, some of which have been welcomed into the homes of people in neighboring countries. President and CEO of Human Rights First joined American Voices to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis. March 13, 2022