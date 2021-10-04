Threats of violence explode: 'This becomes a security crisis'

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, and Former Watergate Special Prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about the extremist threats at school board meetings, in hospitals and to lawmakers in D.C. With school boards asking for federal help, there are fears that federal authorities could become overwhelmed if the volume of violent threats doesn’t abate. Oct. 4, 2021