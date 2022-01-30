The fight to restore faith in elections

The January 6th committee subpoenaed 14 "alternate electors" from seven different states, including Arizona. Back in December 2020, these alternate electors met at the Arizona Republican Headquarters and signed a document falsely claiming to be “duly elected and qualified” electors in Arizona. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs, who is currently running for Arizona Governor, to discuss what can be learned by these subpoenas, and how to rebuild faith in elections. Jan. 30, 2022