Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

The city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, was a relatively safe place for journalists and refugees at the start of the war. That’s no longer the case. On the same day, President Biden called Putin a “butcher” in Poland, a number of rockets struck near the city. Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Russia's recent attacks.March 27, 2022
