American Voices

Rhode Island representative will invoke the 14th amendment to bar Donald Trump from running for president

02:14

The 14th amendment to the Constitution explicitly bars people who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion from running for federal office. Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline and American Voices host Alicia Menendez discuss how he plans to use the amendment to keep Donald Trump out of the presidency.Nov. 20, 2022

