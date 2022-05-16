Primaries are testing the power of Trumpism

Ahead of the Pennsylvania primary races, far-right Republican candidate for Senate Kathy Barnette is surging in polls and staying competitive with Trump-backed candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, and MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the effect of a Trump endorsement and how Democrats need to campaign around Republican candidates who are moving further to the far-right.May 16, 2022