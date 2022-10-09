IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context

02:17

NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022

