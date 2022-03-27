President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine
President Biden framed Russia’s war in Ukraine as a battle for democracy in a speech to the world in Warsaw, Poland. NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to unpack the historic day. March 27, 2022
