Former President Trump was watching TV and refused to intervene as rioters stormed the Capitol, according to Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss the growing legal case against Trump and what the intelligence law enforcement agencies missed before the Capitol attack. Oct. 11, 2021