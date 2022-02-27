IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

03:34

Germany has pledged to deliver powerful weapons to Ukraine, a first for the European country. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to explain why these weapons could be devastating in the hands of a determined Ukrainian defense force.Feb. 27, 2022

