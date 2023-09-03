Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed on Thursday he had taken three trips last year on a private plane owned by conservative megadonor Harlan Crow. This included a vacation in the Adirondacks, a conference at one of Crow’s properties and after the Dobbs decision was leaked, Thomas said he flew private because of the “increased security risk.” Law Dork News editor Chris Geidner joins American Voices guest host Julian Castro to discuss.Sept. 3, 2023