Inside the 'clandestine battle' to defeat Russian intelligence
04:29
Former FBI special agent Frank Figliuzzi discusses the United States’ “unprecedented, real-time declassification” of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. “We’re going to keep seeing this kind of spy-versus-spy game, and we’ll never get the full picture of how it’s impacting Putin except to look at the paranoia that’s developing around him,” Figliuzzi tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.March 14, 2022
