How many refugees should Biden welcome into the U.S.?05:23
The Biden White House is in damage-control mode this weekend after the President announced he wouldn’t allow in more refugees than his predecessor – and then backtracked almost immediately when Democrats from across the political spectrum criticized the move. Politico’s Eugene Daniels and Krish Vignarajah, CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss this increasingly serious situation.