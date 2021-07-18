House Democrats are pushing to add paid family leave to infrastructure bill as first checks from the extended Child Tax Credit hit bank accounts

House Democrats are pushing to add paid family leave to infrastructure bill as first checks from the extended Child Tax Credit hit bank accounts07:08
Part of Biden’s first major legislative victory started to show up in bank accounts as monthly Child Tax Credits begin. Meantime, House Democrats are pushing to add Paid Family Leave to the infrastructure legislation. Representative Chrissy Houlahan joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her push to improve the nation’s “human infrastructure.”