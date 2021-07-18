IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

House Democrats are pushing to add paid family leave to infrastructure bill as first checks from the extended Child Tax Credit hit bank accounts

07:08

Part of Biden’s first major legislative victory started to show up in bank accounts as monthly Child Tax Credits begin. Meantime, House Democrats are pushing to add Paid Family Leave to the infrastructure legislation. Representative Chrissy Houlahan joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her push to improve the nation’s “human infrastructure.” July 18, 2021

