IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Campaigns focusing on motivating voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:41

  • 'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

    07:08

  • ‘A five-alarm fire’: Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson on election deniers running for Secy. of State

    04:47

  • 'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

    03:47

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

    03:30

  • Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

    02:32

  • Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment

    02:03

  • 'Those are not Wisconsin values': Lt. Gov. Barnes talks high-stakes midterm race against Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:01

  • Voters frustrated with inflation weeks ahead of midterm elections

    03:39

  • 'Con Pollo': How Jimmy Fallon’s new children’s book encourages bilingualism in kids

    04:50

  • ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’: A new documentary explores a rise in AAPI hate crimes

    02:57

  • Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate

    02:59

  • 'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe

    02:56

  • Double-sided view of 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month

    01:35

  • What happens when the oppressed become the oppressors

    03:36

  • Latinos grossly underrepresented in media industry

    02:18

  • Herschel Walker maintains Republican supporters despite antics

    03:10

  • The plight for migrants amid new Biden policy, DeSantis flights to Democratic states

    03:25

  • U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and the power of poetry

    05:05

American Voices

Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

03:23

Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Democratic candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the challenges early voters are facing due to election laws passed in 2020 and how ticket-splitting could come into play in November. Oct. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Campaigns focusing on motivating voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:41

  • 'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

    07:08

  • ‘A five-alarm fire’: Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson on election deniers running for Secy. of State

    04:47

  • 'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

    03:47

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All