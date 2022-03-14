Crafting an off-ramp for Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine
05:38
Share this -
copied
California Congresswoman Jackie Speier says the U.S. needs to “craft a win for Putin, which is kind of disgusting to have to even say.” Rep. Speier joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the diplomatic path to end the war in Ukraine.March 14, 2022
Inside the ‘clandestine battle’ to defeat Russian intelligence
04:29
What will it take to turn Russians against Putin?
06:05
Now Playing
Crafting an off-ramp for Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine
05:38
UP NEXT
Dissecting China’s all-in allyship with Russia
03:41
Can Kyiv withstand impending Russian assault?
05:53
U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens