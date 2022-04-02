Can the world trust Putin’s pullback?

Russia claims it’s pulling its forces back from the Kyiv suburbs. Former Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what the pullback really means and if the world can ultimately trust the word of Vladimir Putin. April 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status
03:42
‘No good explanation’ for gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 call log
05:13
Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami
04:16
Rep. Raul Ruiz: Trump continues to promote authoritarianism in the United States
03:24
'It was misused from the very beginning': Biden Administration to end Title 42