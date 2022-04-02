IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Can the world trust Putin’s pullback?

    04:20
American Voices

Can the world trust Putin’s pullback?

04:20

Russia claims it’s pulling its forces back from the Kyiv suburbs. Former Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul  joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what the pullback really means and if the world can ultimately trust the word of Vladimir Putin. April 2, 2022

