Calls for accountability rise following a new report revealing Trump-era Justice Dept. seized data of Democrats from Apple

The Department of Justice’s internal watchdog is now launching an investigation into federal prosecutors' use of secret subpoenas to obtain records from Apple, including two California lawmakers on the house intelligence committee: House Intel Chair Adam Schiff and congressman Eric Swalwell. American Voices host Alicia Menendez discusses the Justice Department’s potential next moves with MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang, Harry Litman, host of “Talking Feds” podcast, legal affairs columnist for the LA times, and former U.S. attorney and former deputy assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration, and Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico national correspondent and MSNBC contributor.