IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment

    02:03

  • 'Those are not Wisconsin values': Lt. Gov. Barnes talks high-stakes midterm race against Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:01

  • Voters frustrated with inflation weeks ahead of midterm elections

    03:39

  • 'Con Pollo': How Jimmy Fallon’s new children’s book encourages bilingualism in kids

    04:50

  • ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’: A new documentary explores a rise in AAPI hate crimes

    02:57

  • Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate

    02:59

  • 'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe

    02:56

  • Double-sided view of 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month

    01:35

  • What happens when the oppressed become the oppressors

    03:36

  • Latinos grossly underrepresented in media industry

    02:18

  • Herschel Walker maintains Republican supporters despite antics

    03:10

  • The plight for migrants amid new Biden policy, DeSantis flights to Democratic states

    03:25

  • U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and the power of poetry

    05:05

  • The risk of digitizing health information explained

    01:15

  • Why both parties are struggling to reach Latino voters in Nevada

    02:36

  • Trump’s legal team urges Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    02:18

  • Actor Christopher Rivas explores self-identity in new book 'Brown Enough'

    04:17

  • Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'

    03:26

American Voices

Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

02:32

President Biden is warning Republicans will work to repeal his agenda if they win back control of the U.S. House and Senate. Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the stakes heading into the 2022 midterm elections. Oct. 23, 2022

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment

    02:03

  • 'Those are not Wisconsin values': Lt. Gov. Barnes talks high-stakes midterm race against Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:01

  • Voters frustrated with inflation weeks ahead of midterm elections

    03:39

  • 'Con Pollo': How Jimmy Fallon’s new children’s book encourages bilingualism in kids

    04:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All