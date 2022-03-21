‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Atlantic staff writer Olga Khazan shares why Kremlin-funded TV is calling Ukraine “The Beast” and discusses the economic hardship ahead for Russians. “Some people are predicting it’ll be as severe as what took place in the late 1990s, which was sort of the worst time in recent Russian memory,” says Khazan.March 21, 2022

