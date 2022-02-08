IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Ted Cruz gushes: Canadian truckers 'defending America'

    08:39
    Trump used 'burn bags' to destroy docs, took records to Mar-a-Lago

    08:56
    Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  Raskin: Pence should tell the full truth and join the 'party of democracy'

    08:35

  A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow

    08:28

  GOP senate candidate pushes Big Lie while simultaneously urging people to vote

    10:15

  NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  Brian Flores: Belichick texts confirmed what we thought happened behind closed doors

    12:50

  Madison Cawthorn sues to stop inquiry into his role on Jan. 6

    06:55

  Beto O'Rourke rips Abbott's Texas freeze failure—and inaction to prevent another

    06:25

  New details on Trump's 'Spidey-sense of criminal liability' in bid to steal power

    08:52

  'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

    08:28

  George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors 'trifecta' of criminal intent

    08:41

  Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?

    03:33

  New 'real world evidence' that GOP voter suppression is already working

    07:56

  'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors

    04:35

  Ron Johnson's message to parents: You are on your own

    03:10

  Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs 'spiral of racist and sexist tirades'

    10:49

  'Everything was connected': Why fake Trump electors could face criminal scrutiny

    05:32

  Levitz: 'Fox News is literally killing its viewers' with Covid lies

    07:11

Trump used ‘burn bags’ to destroy docs, took records to Mar-a-Lago

08:56

Chris Hayes: “I wonder why the Trump administration was actively moving, shredding and destroying records, including those related to the investigation into Jan. 6?”Feb. 8, 2022

